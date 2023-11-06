The Alcorn State Braves take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves' 64.1 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 59 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • When Alcorn State gave up fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 12-9.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 71.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 66.4 the Braves allowed.
  • When Mississippi State totaled more than 66.4 points last season, it went 18-1.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alcorn State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana - Humphrey Coliseum
11/12/2023 Jacksonville State - Humphrey Coliseum

