The Alcorn State Braves take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Braves' 64.1 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 59 the Bulldogs allowed.

When Alcorn State gave up fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 12-9.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 71.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 66.4 the Braves allowed.

When Mississippi State totaled more than 66.4 points last season, it went 18-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Schedule