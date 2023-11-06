Keenan Allen vs. the Jets' Defense: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be up against the New York Jets' defense and Jordan Whitehead in Week 9 action at MetLife Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Chargers pass catchers' matchup against the Jets secondary.
Chargers vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets
|94.9
|13.6
|5
|34
|9.80
Keenan Allen vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen's 643 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 74 times and has totaled 54 catches and four touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Los Angeles is No. 13 in the league, with 1,812 (258.9 per game).
- The Chargers' scoring average on offense is 24.9 points per game, 13th in the league.
- Los Angeles has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.1 times per game (eighth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Chargers have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 41 times, which ranks them fourth in the league.
Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense
- Jordan Whitehead has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 39 tackles, three TFL, and seven passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, New York's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 1,291 passing yards allowed this year (third-fewest in NFL).
- So far this season, the Jets rank fifth in the NFL with 18.4 points allowed per game and rank sixth in total yards allowed with 329.3 yards given up per game.
- Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.
- The Jets have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Jordan Whitehead
|Rec. Targets
|74
|16
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|54
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.9
|7
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|643
|39
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|91.9
|5.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|218
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|3
|Interceptions
