The Jackson State Tigers (0-0) are double-digit, 21.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Tigers (0-0) at FedExForum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Jackson State vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Memphis, Tennessee
Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -21.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State played eight games last season that finished with more than 147.5 points.

The average over/under for Jackson State Tigers contests last year was 141.2, 6.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jackson State Tigers had 16 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Jackson State (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.8% of the time, 0.4% more often than Memphis (17-14-0) last season.

Jackson State vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 17 54.8% 79.4 147 71.8 145.4 146.1 Jackson State 8 27.6% 67.6 147 73.6 145.4 140

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Jackson State Tigers scored an average of 67.6 points per game last year, only 4.2 fewer points than the 71.8 the Memphis Tigers allowed to opponents.

Jackson State put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 3-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.8 points.

Jackson State vs. Memphis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-14-0 0-2 16-15-0 Jackson State 16-13-0 1-1 10-19-0

Jackson State vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Jackson State 13-2 Home Record 7-2 7-5 Away Record 6-14 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

