The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Braves put up 5.1 more points per game last year (64.1) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (59.0).

Alcorn State had a 12-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs put up just 4.7 more points per game (71.1) than the Braves allowed (66.4).

Mississippi State had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Alcorn State Schedule