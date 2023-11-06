Alcorn State vs. Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Alcorn State Braves (0-0) are heavy, 23.5-point underdogs against the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) at Bud Walton Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arkansas
|-23.5
|143.5
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- Alcorn State played 12 games last season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.
- The Braves had a 138.3-point average over/under in their contests last year, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Braves were 15-14-0 last season.
- Arkansas (15-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.1% of the time, 7.6% less often than Alcorn State (15-14-0) last season.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 143.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arkansas
|15
|44.1%
|74.1
|141.8
|67.9
|138.5
|141.5
|Alcorn State
|12
|41.4%
|67.7
|141.8
|70.6
|138.5
|136.8
Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends
- The Braves put up just 0.2 fewer points per game last year (67.7) than the Razorbacks gave up to opponents (67.9).
- Alcorn State went 10-6 against the spread and 12-4 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arkansas
|15-19-0
|0-0
|16-18-0
|Alcorn State
|15-14-0
|0-1
|15-14-0
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arkansas
|Alcorn State
|13-3
|Home Record
|7-2
|2-8
|Away Record
|10-10
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-6-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
