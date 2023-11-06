The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) play the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks gave up to their opponents (42.4%).

Last season, Alcorn State had a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Braves ranked 35th.

The Braves averaged only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (67.7) than the Razorbacks allowed their opponents to score (67.9).

Alcorn State put together a 12-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Braves allowed 1.0 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (70.7).

Beyond the arc, Alcorn State sunk fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule