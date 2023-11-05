Will Kendre Miller Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In the running game, Miller has season stats of 27 rushes for 83 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.1 yards per carry. He also has eight catches on nine targets for 80 yards.
Kendre Miller Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Saints have no other RB on the injury report.
Saints vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Miller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|27
|83
|0
|3.1
|9
|8
|80
|0
Miller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
