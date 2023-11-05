Will Jimmy Graham Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Graham's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Saints have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Michael Thomas (LP/rest): 38 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Lynn Bowden Jr. (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
Week 9 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Graham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|8
|0
|1
|8.0
Graham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1
|1
|8
|1
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
