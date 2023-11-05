Bengals vs. Bills Player Props & Odds – Week 9
On Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, a pair of the top offensive performers in football will be on display when wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
Check out player props for the Bengals' and Bills' best players in this matchup.
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165
Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds
- Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Joe Burrow
|274.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|84.5 (-113)
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
More Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Allen
|271.5 (-113)
|30.5 (-113)
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|86.5 (-113)
|Latavius Murray
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|James Cook
|-
|50.5 (-128)
|16.5 (-113)
|Khalil Shakir
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
