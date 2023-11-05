Will Alvin Kamara hit paydirt when the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara has rushed 86 times for a team-high 320 yards (64.0 per game), with two touchdowns.

Kamara also helps out in the passing game, catching 39 passes for 228 yards (45.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kamara has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1

