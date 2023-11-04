The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williamson, in his most recent game (November 1 win against the Thunder), posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

In this article we will break down Williamson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-108)

Over 25.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Over 6.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the league last year, allowing 44.1 per contest.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2022 37 29 8 4 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.