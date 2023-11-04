Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 10, which includes three games involving schools from the Ivy League. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the article below.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Yale Bulldogs at Brown Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Harvard Crimson at Columbia Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Pennsylvania Quakers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
