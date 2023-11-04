As we enter Week 10 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the CUSA on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

