The Utah State Aggies (3-5) have an MWC matchup versus the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Utah State vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah State 29, San Diego State 25

Utah State 29, San Diego State 25 Utah State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, San Diego State has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Aztecs have not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The Aggies have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (-2.5)



Utah State (-2.5) Utah State has played seven games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Diego State owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aztecs have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Utah State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points six times this season.

This season, three of San Diego State's games have ended with a score higher than 56.5 points.

Utah State averages 35.3 points per game against San Diego State's 19.6, amounting to 1.6 points under the matchup's over/under of 56.5.

Splits Tables

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 57.5 51.3 Implied Total AVG 31.1 31 31.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 48.3 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29.6 28.5 31 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

