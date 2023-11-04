The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) will have their ninth-ranked running game on show versus the Arizona Wildcats (5-3), with the No. 67 run defense in college football, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bruins are favored by just 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Arizona matchup in this article.

UCLA vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

UCLA vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

UCLA vs. Arizona Betting Trends

UCLA has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Bruins have an ATS record of 3-2.

Arizona has covered six times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 5-0 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

UCLA & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 Arizona To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

