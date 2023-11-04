The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are expected to win their game against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (56.5) Southern Miss 31, UL Monroe 28

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Eagles a 60.0% chance to win.

The Golden Eagles have won once against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-1).

This year, five of the Golden Eagles' seven games have gone over the point total.

Southern Miss games this season have posted an average total of 53.1, which is 3.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Warhawks based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Warhawks are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

UL Monroe has a 4-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 3 points or more.

Four of the Warhawks' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The average total for UL Monroe games this year is 2.1 less points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Golden Eagles vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Miss 22.9 39.4 23.0 25.5 22.8 53.3 UL Monroe 20.4 32.9 22.4 31.4 17.0 35.3

