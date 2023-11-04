Best Bets & Odds for the Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game – Saturday, November 4
Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Southern Miss 31, UL Monroe 28
- Southern Miss has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- The Golden Eagles have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.
- UL Monroe has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.
- This season, the Warhawks have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Golden Eagles have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UL Monroe (+3)
- This season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
- The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- In seven games played UL Monroe has recorded four wins against the spread.
- The Warhawks have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.
Parlay your bets together on the Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (56.5)
- This season, five of Southern Miss' eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points.
- This season, four of UL Monroe's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 43.3 points per game, 13.2 points fewer than the point total of 56.5 for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Southern Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.1
|54.8
|51.9
|Implied Total AVG
|33.1
|30.7
|35
|ATS Record
|1-6-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-2-0
|1-2-0
|4-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
UL Monroe
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.4
|50.9
|59.2
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|30
|41.7
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.