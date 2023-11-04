The Atlanta Hawks (3-2), on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs Hawks Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pelicans score 108.8 points per game (20th in the NBA) and allow 108.6 (eighth in the league) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 122.8 points per game (second in NBA) while giving up 117.2 per contest (23rd in league).

The two teams average 231.6 points per game combined, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 225.8 points per game combined, 8.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Pelicans and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +1800 - Hawks +10000 +5000 -

