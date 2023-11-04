The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) take the 23rd-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3), who have the No. 14 passing defense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Rebels are 3-point favorites. The total is 54 points for this matchup.

Ole Miss ranks 42nd in scoring defense this season (21.4 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 38.9 points per game. Texas A&M is posting 32 points per game on offense this season (43rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 19.5 points per game (27th-ranked) on defense.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -3 -110 -110 54 -110 -110 -165 +135

Ole Miss Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Rebels have been bottom-25 in total offense with 401.7 total yards per game (-44-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 263.3 total yards surrendered per game (16th-best).

Looking at the Rebels' last three games, they have put up 29.3 points per game on offense (85th-ranked) and have allowed 16 points per game on defense (34th-ranked).

Ole Miss has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, producing 203 passing yards per game over that stretch (-16-worst). It has been more successful defensively, allowing 144 passing yards per contest (28th-ranked).

Over the Rebels' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 51st in rushing offense (198.7 rushing yards per game) and 74th in rushing defense (119.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

In their last three games, the Rebels have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Ole Miss has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss' ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two of Ole Miss' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Ole Miss has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Ole Miss has played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rebels a 62.3% chance to win.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has 2,080 pass yards for Ole Miss, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 326 rushing yards (40.8 ypg) on 85 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 691 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

Ulysses Bentley IV has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 39 receptions for 580 yards (72.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tre Harris has reeled in 27 passes while averaging 67 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has compiled 36 catches for 522 yards, an average of 65.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Jared Ivey has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL and 28 tackles.

Trey Washington is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 42 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions.

John Saunders Jr. leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 29 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

