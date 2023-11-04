The Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between SEC foes at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is a 5.5-point underdog. A total of 45.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Kentucky is averaging 363.8 yards per game on offense (84th in the FBS), and rank 60th on defense, yielding 363.4 yards allowed per game. With 350.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 94th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 66th, allowing 373.4 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -5.5 -105 -115 45.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Looking to place a bet on Mississippi State vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Mississippi State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bulldogs are gaining 330.0 yards per game (-81-worst in college football) and conceding 343.0 (53rd), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Bulldogs are scoring 20.3 points per game in their past three games (-45-worst in college football), and allowing 19.3 per game (54th).

In its past three games, Mississippi State has thrown for 164.0 yards per game (-74-worst in the nation), and given up 208.0 in the air (15th-worst).

The Bulldogs are accumulating 166.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (92nd in college football), and conceding 135.0 per game (25th-worst).

The Bulldogs have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall, in their last three games.

Mississippi State has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Week 10 SEC Betting Trends

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Mississippi State has hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

This season, Mississippi State has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

Mississippi State has entered six games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is in those contests.

Bet on Mississippi State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,275 yards on 61.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 500 yards, or 62.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Marks has also chipped in with 18 catches for 138 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Michael Wright has compiled 261 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin's 512 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 catches on 43 targets with three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has caught 21 passes and compiled 266 receiving yards (33.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Robinson's 26 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 184 yards.

Nathaniel Watson has collected 7.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 7.0 TFL, 63 tackles, and one interception.

Jett Johnson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 67 tackles, 7.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Shawn Preston Jr. leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.