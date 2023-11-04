Can we count on Joe Pavelski lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

Pavelski has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Pavelski's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

