Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 4?
Can we expect Jason Robertson finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Robertson stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Robertson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.