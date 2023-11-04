When the Jackson State Tigers square off against the Texas Southern Tigers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Tigers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-13.9) 51.1 Jackson State 33, Texas Southern 19

Week 10 SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Jackson State Tigers covered six times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six of Jackson State Tigers games hit the over.

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Texas Southern Tigers covered five times in 10 games with a spread last year.

In Texas Southern Tigers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 28.3 24.0 20.5 20.0 30.5 27.8 Texas Southern 23.9 36.8 35.7 25.0 16.8 43.8

