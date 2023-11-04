Ahead of Week 10 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Big South compares to the competition.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
  • Last Game: W 38-34 vs UT Martin

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Bryant
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
  • Last Game: W 47-24 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Charleston Southern

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
  • Last Game: L 47-24 vs Bryant

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Tennessee State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-8
  • Overall Rank: 114th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
  • Last Game: L 38-13 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

