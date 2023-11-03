Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Russell Christian Academy vs. Tuscaloosa Christian School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Tuscaloosa Christian School will host Russell Christian Academy.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell vs. Tuscaloosa Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Pearl High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Killen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearl High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Addison, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Addison, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pontotoc High School at West Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Collinsville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.