Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Lamar County, Mississippi this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Sumrall High School at Quitman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Quitman, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.