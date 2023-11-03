If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Attala County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Attala County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Kosciusko High School at Amory High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3

8:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Amory, MS

Amory, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumberton High School at Ethel High School