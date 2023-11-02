Troy vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 2
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Troy Trojans (6-2) and the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. South Alabama matchup.
Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Troy vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
-
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|45.5
|-245
|+198
-
Troy vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Troy has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
- South Alabama has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Jaguars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
