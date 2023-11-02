Pelicans vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - November 2
The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) are monitoring four players on the injury report ahead of their Thursday, November 2 game against the Detroit Pistons (2-3) at Smoothie King Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|22.5
|7
|4.5
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-7.5
|219.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.