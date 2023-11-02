In Madison County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Ridgeland High School at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Madison Central High School at Clinton High School