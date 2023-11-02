Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lafayette County, Mississippi has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Lafayette County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Hernando High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Oxford, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
