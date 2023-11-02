Jamie Benn will be among those in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. If you're considering a wager on Benn against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Jamie Benn vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Benn has a goal in three games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in five games this season (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

Benn has an assist in four of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Benn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 32 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 8 Points 4 3 Goals 3 5 Assists 1

