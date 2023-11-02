Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in De Soto County, Mississippi this week? We've got you covered.
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hernando High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Oxford, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Northpoint Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Southaven, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
