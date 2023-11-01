Stars vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Calgary Flames (2-6-1) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they face the Dallas Stars (5-1-1) at home on Wednesday, November 1 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Flames (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won five of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).
- Dallas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each time.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).
Stars vs Flames Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs. Flames Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|21 (26th)
|Goals
|19 (28th)
|17 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (28th)
|2 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (17th)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (4th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars' three average goals per game add up to 21 total, which makes them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have given up the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 17 (just 2.4 per game).
- With a +4 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.