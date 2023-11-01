Stars vs. Flames November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You should watch Wyatt Johnston and Andrew Mangiapane in particular on Wednesday, when the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 8:30 PM ET.
Stars vs. Flames Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSWX
Stars Players to Watch
- Johnston is one of Dallas' leading contributors with seven points. He has scored three goals and picked up four assists this season.
- Jason Robertson has one goal and five assists, equaling six points (0.9 per game).
- Roope Hintz's six points this season are via three goals and three assists.
- Scott Wedgewood's record is 1-1-0. He has given up seven goals (3.54 goals against average) and made 56 saves.
Flames Players to Watch
- Calgary's Mangiapane has totaled three assists and three goals in nine games. That's good for six points.
- With six total points (0.7 per game), including two goals and four assists through nine contests, Elias Lindholm is pivotal for Calgary's offense.
- This season, Jonathan Huberdeau has two goals and three assists, for a season point total of five.
- In the crease, Daniel Vladar has an .842 save percentage (64th in the league), with 48 total saves, while conceding nine goals (4.5 goals against average). He has put together a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Calgary this season.
Stars vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|18th
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.11
|29th
|5th
|2.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|28th
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|31.1
|17th
|20th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|10th
|30th
|9.52%
|Power Play %
|15.63%
|20th
|2nd
|95.45%
|Penalty Kill %
|90.91%
|4th
