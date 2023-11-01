With a record of 4-4, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles' next matchup is at home versus the Northwestern State Demons, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Southern Miss games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Northwestern State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 McNeese A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Lamar A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Ole Miss N 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Georgia Southern A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Georgia State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 James Madison H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 UL Monroe A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Troy A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Arkansas State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Troy H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Coastal Carolina A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Marshall A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Arkansas State A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Texas State A 5:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Southern Miss' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northwestern State Demons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reed Green Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Southern Miss' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Southern Miss players

Shop for Southern Miss gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Austin Crowley 8 16.6 4.3 3.9 1.0 0.1 34.2% (39-114) 32.7% (16-49)
Victor Hart 8 15.3 5.1 1.5 1.8 1.0 50.5% (47-93) 21.7% (5-23)
Donovan Ivory 8 14.0 4.8 1.5 2.3 0.5 45.5% (35-77) 43.8% (14-32)
Mo Arnold 8 6.4 3.9 2.4 1.8 0.0 37.3% (19-51) 37.5% (6-16)
Victor Iwuakor 8 5.1 4.5 1.3 1.0 1.5 44.7% (17-38) 50.0% (1-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.