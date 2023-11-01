The Southern Miss Eagles women (7-0) will next be in action on the road against the Memphis Tigers, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Southern Miss games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Memphis A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Cleveland State N 4:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Marshall H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Coastal Carolina A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Old Dominion A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 JMU H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 South Alabama H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Georgia State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UL Monroe H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Troy A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Alabama A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Louisiana H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Troy H 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Georgia Southern A 6:00 PM

Southern Miss' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Memphis Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Elma Roane Fieldhouse

Top Southern Miss players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Domonique Davis 7 19.9 4.0 4.3 1.4 0.0 53.1% (51-96) 43.5% (10-23)
Melyia Grayson 7 10.3 6.4 0.4 0.6 1.1 54.2% (32-59) -
Lani Cornfield 7 8.9 2.9 3.4 1.0 0.0 42.9% (24-56) 31.3% (5-16)
Morgan Sieper 7 8.7 4.1 1.4 0.9 0.4 45.7% (21-46) 48.4% (15-31)
Brikayla Gray 7 7.4 6.0 1.1 0.7 0.6 52.2% (24-46) 0.0% (0-3)

