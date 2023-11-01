On Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Radek Faksa going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 33 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

