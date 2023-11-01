Next up for the Ole Miss Rebels women (6-3) is a game at home versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

If you're looking to catch the Ole Miss Rebels in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Ole Miss games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss' next matchup information

Opponent: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Ole Miss' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Ole Miss players

Shop for Ole Miss gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marquesha Davis 9 12.1 4.1 1.3 1.0 0.7 48.9% (43-88) 41.7% (5-12) Snudda Collins 9 11.7 3.0 0.8 0.2 0.4 37.2% (35-94) 25.0% (10-40) Madison Scott 9 9.7 7.6 2.1 0.7 0.8 59.6% (34-57) 0.0% (0-2) Kharyssa Richardson 9 6.7 3.8 0.7 1.0 0.6 36.5% (19-52) 66.7% (2-3) Kennedy Todd-Williams 9 6.4 3.8 0.8 0.9 0.6 29.7% (22-74) 15.8% (3-19)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.