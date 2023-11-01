It's not enough to simply be a fan of Ole Miss. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Rebels by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Ole Miss Rebels jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Ole Miss team leaders

Want to buy Allen Flanigan's jersey? Or another Ole Miss player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Allen Flanigan 6 19.3 7.7 2.3 1.5 1.3 Matthew Murrell 6 14.0 4.5 3.2 1.7 0.3 Jaylen Murray 6 12.3 2.3 3.8 1.2 0.7 TJ Caldwell 6 9.2 3.7 1.7 0.7 0.0 Jaemyn Brakefield 6 8.3 5.2 2.2 0.3 0.5 Jamarion Sharp 6 4.2 5.0 1.0 1.3 2.7 Rashaud Marshall 6 2.8 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.3 Robert Cowherd 6 1.7 0.8 0.3 0.7 0.2 Austin Nunez 6 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.0

Ole Miss season stats

Ole Miss is unbeaten so far this season (6-0).

The Rebels are 5-0 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

When Ole Miss beat the NC State Wolfpack, the No. 90 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-52 on November 28, it was its signature win of the season thus far.

This year, the Rebels haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 25 games remaining on Ole Miss' schedule in 2023-24, and seven are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Rebels? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Ole Miss games

Check out the Rebels in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Memphis H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Mount St. Mary's H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 UCF A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Cal N 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Troy H 7:00 PM

Check out the Rebels this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.