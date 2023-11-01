Mississippi Valley State (0-9) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Monday, December 11 at 9:00 PM ET, on the road against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

If you're looking to catch the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Mississippi Valley State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi Valley State's next matchup information

Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Broadcast: ROOT Sports NW

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Mississippi Valley State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Mississippi Valley State players

Shop for Mississippi Valley State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Rayquan Brown 8 15.4 4.5 0.6 1.0 0.1 38.1% (45-118) 31.0% (9-29) Donovan Sanders 9 10.7 3.0 2.1 1.9 0.1 36.4% (40-110) 23.8% (5-21) Arecko Gipson 9 9.6 4.0 0.4 0.3 0.3 41.3% (31-75) 42.9% (3-7) Danny Washington 9 3.6 1.8 1.4 0.8 0.0 40.7% (11-27) 33.3% (2-6) Reginald Reynolds 9 2.7 1.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 38.1% (8-21) 33.3% (4-12)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.