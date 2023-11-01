Buy Tickets for Mississippi State Bulldogs Women's Basketball Games
Mississippi State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bulldogs are currently 8-2) on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM ET, at home versus the Kennesaw State Owls.
Upcoming Mississippi State games
Mississippi State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Humphrey Coliseum
Top Mississippi State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jerkaila Jordan
|10
|17.4
|7.2
|2.2
|1.9
|0.6
|48.1% (65-135)
|27.3% (9-33)
|Debreasha Powe
|10
|11.5
|3.7
|1.3
|0.9
|1.1
|44.4% (40-90)
|41.5% (27-65)
|Lauren Park-Lane
|10
|10.5
|3.1
|6.1
|1.0
|0.0
|50.0% (39-78)
|37.9% (11-29)
|Jessika Carter
|7
|12.4
|7.4
|0.7
|1.3
|1.6
|46.8% (37-79)
|-
|Darrione Rogers
|10
|8.1
|2.6
|2.4
|0.6
|0.0
|43.1% (28-65)
|38.6% (17-44)
