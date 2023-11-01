Mississippi State (6-2) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 11:30 AM ET, against the Tulane Green Wave.

Upcoming Mississippi State games

Mississippi State's next matchup information

Opponent: Tulane Green Wave

Tulane Green Wave Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Location: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Broadcast: SEC Network

Top Mississippi State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Josh Hubbard 8 16.0 2.5 1.6 0.8 0.1 43.2% (41-95) 37.9% (22-58) Dashawn Davis 8 9.0 1.5 2.9 1.6 0.0 37.5% (24-64) 36.0% (9-25) Jimmy Bell Jr. 8 8.9 10.4 0.9 0.6 1.1 48.9% (22-45) - Cameron Matthews 8 8.6 6.4 2.4 2.4 0.8 50.9% (27-53) 7.1% (1-14) Trey Fort 7 7.3 3.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 32.0% (16-50) 32.4% (11-34)

