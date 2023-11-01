If you're a big fan of Jackson State, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Tigers apparel. For more info, continue scrolling.

Jackson State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ken Evans 8 20.6 4.8 2.6 1.4 0.1 Jordan O'Neal 8 10.1 4.9 1.0 0.4 1.1 Coltie Young 8 7.0 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.3 Chase Adams 8 7.0 2.3 3.3 0.9 0.0 Zeke Cook 8 6.1 6.1 1.4 1.1 0.3 Keiveon Hunt 6 7.3 2.0 1.0 1.8 0.0 Keionte Cornelius 3 7.7 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Keijuan Johnson 5 4.4 3.0 0.4 1.0 0.8 Jayme Mitchell 4 4.8 3.5 0.8 0.8 0.5 Treyon Johnson 6 2.5 2.7 1.2 0.2 0.5

Jackson State season stats

Jackson State's record is just only 2-6 so far this season.

Jackson State registered its best win of the season on November 19, when it took down the Missouri Tigers, who rank No. 145 in the RPI rankings, 73-72.

The Tigers have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Jackson State's remaining schedule includes two games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Jackson State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 9 Houston A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Howard N 12:00 AM Sun, Dec 17 N.C. A&T N 8:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Northwestern A 8:00 PM

