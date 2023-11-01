Buy Tickets for Alcorn State Braves Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Alcorn State Braves women (2-4) is a matchup away versus the North Texas Eagles, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Alcorn State's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Texas Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: UNT Coliseum
Top Alcorn State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Zy'Nyia White
|6
|9.0
|3.7
|0.8
|1.3
|0.2
|29.6% (24-81)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Nakia Cheatham
|6
|8.8
|7.7
|0.8
|1.2
|0.0
|42.9% (21-49)
|54.5% (6-11)
|Destiny Brown
|6
|8.5
|5.3
|1.3
|0.8
|1.0
|42.9% (21-49)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Akyriale Ford
|6
|5.0
|3.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.7
|43.5% (10-23)
|-
|Kiarra Henderson
|6
|4.7
|5.3
|1.2
|1.3
|0.5
|30.0% (9-30)
|50.0% (1-2)
