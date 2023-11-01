With a record of 1-7, the Alcorn State Braves' next game is at the VCU Rams, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Alcorn State games

Alcorn State's next matchup information

Opponent: VCU Rams

VCU Rams Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Stuart C. Siegel Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Alcorn State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jeremiah Kendall 7 15.9 7.4 0.7 1.3 0.7 50.0% (46-92) 0.0% (0-1) Byron Joshua 7 12.7 2.7 3.3 1.3 0.0 34.9% (30-86) 23.8% (5-21) Jeremiah Gambrell 8 10.5 1.5 0.8 0.6 0.1 40.0% (28-70) 43.9% (18-41) Dekedran Thorn 7 9.4 3.0 1.6 1.4 0.0 37.9% (25-66) 37.5% (12-32) Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt 8 5.6 1.3 1.5 0.5 0.0 56.0% (14-25) 0.0% (0-1)

