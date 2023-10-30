Keep an eye on Joe Pavelski and Ivan Provorov in particular on Monday, when the Dallas Stars play the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (six points), via collected three goals and three assists.

Wyatt Johnston has picked up five points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Roope Hintz has scored two goals and added two assists in five games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (1-1-0) has a 3.5 goals against average and an .889% save percentage (50th in league).

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Provorov's zero goals and six assists in eight games give him six points on the season.

Jack Roslovic is a top scorer for Columbus, with six total points this season. In seven games, he has scored two goals and provided four assists.

This season, Boone Jenner has scored four goals and contributed one assist for Columbus, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 1-2-0 in four games this season, conceding 9 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 106 saves and a .922 save percentage, 17th in the league.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.67 Goals Scored 2.5 25th 5th 2.33 Goals Allowed 3.13 17th 21st 29.2 Shots 33.4 8th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 32.6 25th 29th 11.11% Power Play % 17.86% 16th 2nd 94.74% Penalty Kill % 82.14% 12th

