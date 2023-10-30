Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) face the Golden State Warriors (2-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 112 - Warriors 96
Pelicans vs Warriors Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Warriors Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-16.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 207.7
Pelicans Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Pelicans were the 15th-ranked team in the league (114.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, they were eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).
- On the glass, New Orleans was 12th in the NBA in rebounds (43.7 per game) last season. It was fifth-best in rebounds conceded (41.8 per game).
- The Pelicans were 11th in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) last season.
- New Orleans committed 14 turnovers per game last season and forced 14.3 per game, ranking 22nd and seventh, respectively, in the NBA.
- The Pelicans made 11 3-pointers per game and shot 36.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 23rd and 15th, respectively, in the league.
