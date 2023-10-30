Pelicans vs. Warriors October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) square off against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSNO, NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games
- November 2 at home vs the Pistons
- November 6 at the Nuggets
- November 4 at home vs the Hawks
- October 28 at home vs the Knicks
- November 8 at the Timberwolves
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum's numbers last season were 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He also drained 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.
- Last season, Jonas Valanciunas recorded an average of 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game.
- Brandon Ingram averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.
- Last season, Zion Williamson posted 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He made 60.8% of his shots from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry put up 29.4 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 6.1 boards.
- Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 4.4 made 3-pointers (first in NBA).
- Chris Paul's numbers last season were 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.
- Kevon Looney's stats last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 63.0% from the field.
- Jonathan Kuminga's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pelicans vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pelicans
|Warriors
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.