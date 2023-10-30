The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 16:09 on the ice per game.

Pavelski has a goal in three games this year through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has registered a point in a game four times this year over six games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of six games this year, Pavelski has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Pavelski hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 2 6 Points 0 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

